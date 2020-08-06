Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces franchise opportunities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington-based company Bitty and Beau’s Coffee could be expanding across the country.

In a recent video, Owners Ben and Amy Wright announced that they would be offering franchising.

It will allow them to open coffee shops quicker in different areas.



Bitty and Beau’s employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first store opened in Wilmington in 2016.

Bitty and Beau’s is currently located in four states including North Carolina, Maryland, Georgia and South Carolina.