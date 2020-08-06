Friends remember two men fatally struck by lightning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends are remembering two men that were killed by the same lightning strike in New Hanover County on Wednesday.

77-year-old Tom Wallace and 41-year-old Saw Ni Keday Moo were fatally struck by lightning while cutting tree limbs in the yard in Wilmington.

One was a member of the Wilmington community for decades and the other was a refugee who became a US citizen last year.

“They came here through the Refugee Resettlement Program,” Friend Jocelyn Beam said. “They were living in Malaysia in some pretty harsh conditions before they came to America.”

Beam volunteers with the refugee community to help those like Moo and his friend Saw Tun.

Tun has been friends with Moo since the two lived in Malaysia and lived with the family for three years before moving out just three days before the tragedy.

“I can’t believe it,” Tunn said. “He’s very nice. He’s kind to people. He works hard. He goes to church every Sunday.”

Tun says Moo started a landscaping business last month.

When he heard the news on Wednesday, he rushed to the hospital.

“We go see him in hospital, he already dies,” Tun said. “So I don’t feel very good, and his wife too. His wife no eat, no drink, just cry all day, all night, can’t sleep.”

In addition to his wife, Moo leaves behind a three-year-old girl. Both Moo and his daughter had birthdays coming up.

“His little daughter this morning tell me ‘Uncle, my daddy dead,’ she said to me like that. I’m breaking heart,” Tun said.

Moo’s friend from church Tom Wallace was also killed.

“Tom was one of our deacons, Sunday school teachers, sung in our choir, went on numerous mission trips, helped build Habitat for Humanity houses, a greeter, one of the most humble wonderful guys that you could ever meet,” Jim Everett, associate pastor at First Baptist Church in downtown Wilmington, said.

Everett says Wallace’s wife Jimmy and their entire family are relying on their faith to get them through this.

“As Jimmy said to me yesterday, Tom made the ultimate transition in a very quick way,” Everett said. “He went into the presence of God very quickly.”

Both men will be laid to rest on Saturday, the same day Moo would have turned 42.

The refugee community is collecting donations to help with Moo’s funeral expenses.