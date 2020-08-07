Columbus Co. deputy helps man who fell in ditch while cleaning debris

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A deputy sergeant at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is being praised after saving an elderly man who fell in a ditch full of water after repairing his mailbox from storm-related debris.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook today.

The post said on Tuesday, Deputy Sgt. John Cobbs was on patrol traveling on Waccamaw Shores Road in Lake Waccamaw. He was surveying damage and identifying other public health safety hazards resulting from Hurricane Isaias.