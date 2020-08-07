Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully

ALBANY, NY (AP) — New York’s governor said Friday he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state’s success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.

Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters that the issue can be revisited if there’s a spike in the infection rate.

