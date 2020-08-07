Father: Son was drunk and didn’t mean to shoot woman, girl

LINCOLNTON, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they plan to charge a man with attempted murder after he shot his 7-year-old daughter and girlfriend. But the man’s father said his son was drunk and doesn’t deserve the charges.

Paul Lamkin Sr. told Charlotte’s Fox 46 on Thursday that his son did not intentionally shoot his girlfriend and daughter in Lincoln County.

- Advertisement -

He said his son got in an argument with his girlfriend and pulled out his gun to shoot in the air. But he said the bullets ricocheted into the home, hitting the two victims.

Lamkin Jr. then ran into the woods and fell into a quarry.

All three are recovering in a hospital.