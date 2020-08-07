Local organizations pair up in the fight against GenX, handout water filters

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–A handful of local groups in the Wilmington community came together on Friday to help low income families by providing water filters in the fight against GenX in the Cape Fear area.

The North Carolina Stop GenX in our Water group partnered with the Wilmington Black Lives Matter chapter to hand out 120 water filtration systems to low income families in the Cape Fear.

Applicants for the $500 dollar systems were required to apply in advance and be approved. Those who received the under faucet filters say it is important they have access to safe drinking water.

“I think that clean water is a necessity for all human beings and the fact that Wilmington has been impacted with GenX in their water is devastating,”said New Hanover County resident Rose Thompson.

The North Carolina Stop GenX in our Water group says this is a project that they been working on for sometime. A grant from Hyrdoviv made it all possible, giving them the chance to improve the Cape Fear water one system at a time.

“So, I applied for the grant and was able to get $50,000 for a 120 filters for our areas,”says North Carolina Stop GenX in our Water President Beth Markesino. “I hope this is only the beginning.”

The coalition hopes that they efforts on Friday will eventually lead to more grants that will help fund their mission to clean up the water for residents throughout the Cape Fear.