Most NC parents won’t have option to send kid back to school

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows most K-12 parents won’t have the option of sending their kids back to school at the start of the fall, even partially.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed districts to opt for fully remote learning in his reopening guidance.

His Republican gubernatorial election opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, wants every parent to be able to have the choice for fully in-person learning five days a week.

The state remains in Phase 2 of its reopening as coronavirus cases remain high in North Carolina, and some teachers fear they don’t have the cleaning supplies they need.

