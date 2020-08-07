North Carolina to relax 10-person limit for GOP convention

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina public health officials told the Republican National Committee that the party can have more than 10 people in a room to conduct official convention business while in Charlotte.

The updated guidance eases indoor gathering limits Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper imposed in a recently extended executive order.

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump said he will deliver his nomination acceptance speech for the Charlotte convention but hasn’t committed to speaking to a crowd of people in person.

Cooper previously denied Trump’s request to have a full-scale maskless convention in Charlotte.

The RNC has estimated it would have no more than 500 delegates per day at the Charlotte Convention Center and the Westin hotel.