Oak Island halts short term rentals in some areas, mandatory evacuation remains

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A mandatory evacuation in Oak Island remains in effect for all non-residents and short term-rentals are on hold in certain areas of the island.

According to the town, no new short-term rentals are allowed in the following area: All areas west of SE 40th Street on Beach Drive, Dolphin Drive, Pelican Drive, Kings Lynn Drive and the side streets connecting to them.

Residents and property owners within the restricted area may enter the area with proof of residency/ownership. They also need to show a photo ID to the appropriate officials manning the checkpoints at Middleton Avenue and/or SE 40th Street.

The curfew within the restricted area is between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM until further notice.

Residents and property owners may resume occupancy in the following area: Pelican Drive and Dolphin Drive between Middleton Avenue and SE 58th Street and all side streets connecting to them. Utility services are not guaranteed in this area.

Utilities are being restored, but interruptions are possible. The first phase crews are working on is Middleton to SE 58th; the second phase will be Middleton to the west end. The town does not have a timeline for when all services will be restored in these areas. Both of these phases include all side streets.

Property managers and rental agencies should contact Development Services about accessing properties they manage if they have not already done so.

Contractors who need to work in the Restricted Area must obtain prior written approval from the Town’s Development Services Department located at 4601 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, North Carolina (910) 278-5024.

The beach remains closed from SE 40th Street to the west end of the island.

Permits are required before beginning any electrical, plumbing, general construction, demolition, sand pushing or sand removal.