Topsail High football workouts suspended after student tests positive for COVID-19

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County high school athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting football workouts to be suspended for at least two weeks.

Pender County Schools says football workouts are being suspended until at least August 24 following a positive coronavirus test by one of the players at Topsail High School.

Practice was scheduled to be held next week, while August 17-21 is a dead period in accordance with NC High School Athletic Association rules.

The district says an asymptomatic student, who was unaware he previously had been exposed, congregated with several football teammates off-campus earlier this week, potentially exposing them all to the virus. That student later exhibited symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

The names of all students involved in that event have been reported to the Pender County Health Department so they can be contacted and given further guidance.

Health Department officials believe the students who took part in this meeting were exposed, however the likelihood of them becoming infectious and exposing other players is very low based on studies of how COVID-19 spreads and the time needed to become infectious to others.

Anyone who feels they might have been exposed to coronavirus or who is showing related symptoms is encouraged to visit the Pender County Health Department in Burgaw for drive-thru testing on Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.