WPD still searching for murder suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are still searching for the second suspect wanted in connection with a May murder.

Edward Demorris Huckabee, 28, is wanted for the murder of 50-year-old Shawn Grady.

It happened May 18 in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Another suspect, Andre Devaughn Huckabee, 43, was arrested that same week.

If you see Edward Huckabee, immediately call 911. If you have any other information or leads that can assist in the case, call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.