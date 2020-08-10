Comparing the pandemic to 9/11: Travel agent says coronavirus will change how we travel

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — COVID-19 caused a major decline in travel across the country and internationally.

Currently, European borders are closed to Americans and cruise lines are not running.

“A lot of them want to travel, but there’s nothing for them to travel on. The cruise lines are closed, the European borders are closed. So where do they go?” George Benford said.

Despite the set backs, Travel by Patty Benford says rather than cancel, most of their clients decided to postpone their trips until 2021.

But Director of Sales George Benford says some people have the travel bug now.

“People are getting fed up having to stay home. They are looking for places to go,” he said. “We’ve done some travel with people wanting to go around North Carolina or locally by car, that sort of thing. A few people are flying, but very few.”

Benford says when travel starts back up, there will be a new standard. He compared the pandemic to 9/11 because travel procedures will change for the foreseeable future.

“I think cruises are going to be the cleanest you’ve ever seen,” he said. “They are just adding all these new filter systems, all these different sanitation devices that are going to make cruising a lot safer.”

Benford says all vendors are working hard to create a safe and healthy experience for their clients.

For those eager to travel abroad, he says their options are limited but he says it’s not too early to start planning.

“Plan after the first quarter of next year and work on those trips because there’s a lot of good deals out there right now that are being offered to get people back out and travel,” Benford said.

And most importantly–

“I just hope everyone will travel and travel safely,” Benford said.

While traveling to coronavirus hot spots is not advised, Benford says now is a great time to travel within the state to take advantage of the beautiful things North Carolina has to offer.

For more information about Travel by Patty Benford, you can visit their website.