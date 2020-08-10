Dog kills fox on family’s property in North Carolina

DALLAS, NC (AP) – Police say a 1-year-old pit bull and a rabid fox got into a tussle that ended up killing the fox after the animal appeared on the dog’s owners’ property in North Carolina.

News outlets report the incident happened Thursday in Dallas, a town about 25 miles west of Charlotte.

- Advertisement -

Gaston County police said in a news release that state health officials confirmed two days later that the fox’s remains tested positive for rabies.

Police say the pit bull was up to date on her vaccinations for rabies. She also received a rabies booster shot.

The fox is the fourth confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.