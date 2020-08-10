Family & friends give Topsail girl with rare disease a ‘super’ birthday surprise

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — For the past four years, Kendall Conner has been battling a rare disease called Leigh Syndrome.

She’s being called a real-life superhero and she had quite the recent birthday celebration.

Kendall, or better known as her alter ego Whoosher Girl, celebrated her 6th birthday on Monday.

Her family set up a superhero obstacle course at their home, giving her a chance to show off her powers.

They had family and friends record messages dressed up in their superhero best.

Her parents say there’s nothing like seeing a smile on her face, after everything she has been through in six short years.

“Every, every moments is special and we um really recognize that these birthdays are monumental and we celebrate them the best and biggest ways we can,” Kendall’s parents Rick and Taylor Conner told WWAY.

The family has partnered with the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation to support life saving research.

They have already raised $98,000 that they hope will halt the progression of the disease.

