Hurricane sign raises money for Brunswick County fire departments

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Isaias ripped through the Cape Fear a week ago Monday. Now, some businesses are helping by giving back to first responders who risked their lives during the storm.

Vintage Swell Designs in Shallotte set up a fundraiser for fire departments in Brunswick County.

You can purchase a Hurricane Isaias cut out plaque and $5 of each purchase will go to the fire department of your choice.

The signs can be shipped or picked up at Mason Dixon in Shallotte.