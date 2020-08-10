LISTEN: Pender County woman wins $1 million prize

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second chance turned into a big win for a Pender County woman.

Delores Raines is the lucky winner of the third Supreme Riches second-chance drawing $1 million grand prize.

Her entry was chosen from over 1,178,000 entries in Wednesday’s $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing. Winners of second-chance drawings receive a phone call or email notifying them that they won.

Here’s the call Delores received.

Raines claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum and took home $424,500 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

One Supreme Riches second-chance drawing remains. Each drawing offers 55 prizes including the grand prize of $1 million, four $10,000 prizes, and 50 prizes of $200.

To enter the final drawing, enter your $300,000,000 Supreme Riches tickets via the lottery’s website or scan the ticket’s bar code using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.