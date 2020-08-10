New Hanover County offers child care, housing assistance with CARES Act funding

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (Press Release) — Beginning Tuesday, families and households impacted financially from the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for child care and/or housing assistance.

This is made possible through COVID-19 Child Care and Housing Assistance Programs that New Hanover County created using federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

At its regular meeting on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.3 million allocation of CARES Act funding to provide financial relief to families in need of child care for school-aged children, and assistance to households at risk of losing housing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many families are working to balance children returning to school in an online environment while working, so the child care assistance program will help fill the gap for eligible families by working with licensed child care facilities to subsidize fees for school-aged children,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “And with increased risk of evictions and other challenges residents are facing because of the pandemic, housing assistance will help households overcome setbacks caused by COVID-19. I want to thank our county employees for their innovation and thoughtfulness in maximizing these funds to support our community through this pandemic and the transitions ahead.”

CHILD CARE ASSISTANCE

COVID-19 Child Care Assistance is available through participating licensed child care facilities in New Hanover County for families in need of child care because of alternate school schedules. Families may fill out an application and bring it to the participating child care provider, who will complete a household assessment. To be eligible, families must have a proven need for child care for children three to 12 years old, and a household income at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Families who use a licensed child care provider that is not currently participating in this county program are encouraged to ask the facility to participate by contacting the Department of Social Services at 910-798-3500.

HOUSING ASSISTANCE

COVID-19 Housing Assistance is for individuals and households that have proven economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents interested in the Housing Assistance Program should call the Department of Social Services to complete a household assessment by phone at 910-798-3500 or visit the Health and Human Services Building located at 1650 Greenfield Street. Eligibility criteria includes proven need because of COVID-19 and household income at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Additional eligibility criteria can be found here. If approved, a one-time payment will be made directly to the landlord or mortgage company for housing deposits, first month’s rent, past due rent, past due mortgage payment or late fees.

“These programs address a need we’ve seen building as we get closer to school starting and the end of eviction moratoriums, and the county’s eligibility requirements were designed to assist more people and those who may not qualify for traditional social services programs based on income,” said Assistant Director of Social Services Tonya Jackson. “Facilitating this program in Health and Human Services allows us to assist our residents with other services as well, and refer them to a variety of programs and support, not only within the county system, but the entire community.”

More information on the COVID-19 Child Care and Housing Assistance programs can be found at SocialServices.NHCgov.com/COVID.