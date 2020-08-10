Scotty McCreery cancels Wilmington concert, again

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Country music singer and North Carolina native Scotty McCreery has canceled his concert in Wilmington, again.

McCreery took to social media on Monday to make the announcement.



The concert at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater was originally scheduled for March, but was pushed back to September 10 due to COVID-19 concerns.

McCreery says the concert will be rescheduled to a to-be-determined date in 2021.

All tickets purchased for the event will be valid at the to-be-determined new date.

All ticket holders will be informed of the new date once it is decided via e-mail as soon as possible.

If you are a ticket holder who is unable to attend the new date in Wilmington, or would like a refund for the event, please send an email to the promoter at office@outbackpresents.com. Be sure to include your name and order number.