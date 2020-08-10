Secret Service agent abruptly pulls Trump away from briefing

(ABC News) — President Donald Trump was rushed out of the White House briefing room Monday evening and later said the Secret Service had shot someone nearby.

After he came back in, Trump says he was taken into the Oval Office by the Secret Service, and told reporters that law enforcement had shot someone outside the White House.

“There was a shooting, law enforcement shot someone, seems to be someone, and the suspect is on the way to the hospital,” Trump said as the briefing restarted.

Trump says “from what I understand” the suspect was armed. He said enforcement shot the suspect outside of the premises of the White House but close to the fence.

“It’s unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It’s not something that’s unique,” he added.

The president was taken out of the briefing room and into the Oval Office for about nine minutes.

“We don’t know” if the suspect mentioned a name, he said. “It might not have had anything to do with me.”

He said he didn’t know if the suspect was male or female.

Trump said he “didn’t even think about not coming back” to brief reporters.