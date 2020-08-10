UNCW Athletics suspends all fall sports

WILMINGTON, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — Following a recent directive by the NCAA Board of Governors, and with the health, safety and well-being of its student-athletes a top priority, UNCW Athletics is suspending competition of its fall sports programs.

The sports of men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s cross country and women’s cross country will continue to prepare for an expected spring season.

Students are returning to campus for the opening of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 19. All of UNCW’s winter and spring sports teams, including men’s and women’s basketball, remain on schedule.

On Aug. 5, the NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement listing specific requirements to participate in fall sports during the preseason, regular season and post season, including (1) guidance for each division to make its decision on championships (2) criteria for at

least 50 percent of eligible institutions to sponsor a championship (3) a decision on fall sports championship by Aug. 21 and (4) establishing strict return-to-sport medical protocol and testing.

“We have been determined throughout the summer to mirror the NCAA’s championship calendar and compete in fall sports pursuant to all medical and safety guidelines. With this latest issuance from the NCAA, we will pause, but fully intend to play our fall sports in the spring,” UNCW Director of Athletics Jimmy Bass said in a news release. ““The personal safety and well-being of our coaches, student-athletes and staff remains a top priority for us. We will continue to provide a safe environment through established protocols as we navigate these difficult circumstances.”

UNCW officials say they plan to continue team workouts once all student-athletes return to campus on August 19th. The medical staff will get the teams up to speed on the proper protocols with hopes of returning to competition this fall.

“They are helping us to prepare and be ready to meet the testing and medical needs for our student-athletes,”says Bass. “We will have a little bubble so to speak for each sport.”