Authorities capture suspect in 5-year-old’s fatal shooting

WILSON, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have captured the suspect in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy.

The Wilson Times reports police said 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms was arrested Monday and is in the custody of Wilson Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force.

- Advertisement -

Sessoms is charged with first-degree murder.

Wilson police said officers responding to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park found Cannon Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound.

Capt. Steve Stroud said officers and emergency personnel performed first aid before the boy was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died.