Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity finds new home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity organization is used to providing people with homes, but now they’ve got a new one themselves.

Habitat moved into their new headquarters on Fredrickson road in north Wilmington. The new building will combine administrative offices with a warehouse that will be used for indoor construction projects. Executive Director Steve Spain says it will provide more flexibility to get projects done in a shorter period of time.

“We decided if we could have an indoor building facility on those rainy days, we could get much more out of our volunteers,”says Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Steve Spain. “Over the course of a year I think we figured out it was about 5,000 hours that were getting lost, when we couldn’t work on a project due to weather. So, if we have an indoor space not only only would we gain that back, but our volunteers would be more comfortable.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity says they hope to have the new building fully up and running by January of 2021.