CCMF rescheduled to 2021 because of COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — CCMF 2020 has been rescheduled to 2021, according to event organizers.

Mike Stephens, an organizer of CCMF, said they came to the difficult decision “after consulting with Myrtle Beach officials and healthcare personnel as a precaution for artists, staff, attendees and the entire Myrtle Beach community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Stephens said the new dates are June 10 through 13, 2021. The event will still be in Myrtle Beach.

All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will still be honored for the rescheduled dates. CCMF ticket holders can roll over their tickets with incentives to 2021 or request a refund.

Stephens said in a statement:

Dear CCMF Family,

After much deliberation, it’s with a heavy heart we announce the postponement of Carolina Country Music Fest until June 10-13, 2021. We understand many of y’all hoped to still gather together on the beach this year – and we did, too.

The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 made it increasingly clear that moving CCMF to 2021 was the best decision to protect the health and safety of fans, the community, artists, and CCMF staff. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we worked tirelessly with the obstacles surrounding, yet again, the CCMF postponement. We want to thank our artists and their managers for working around the clock with us on scheduling to bring back our headliners; LUKE COMBS, ERIC CHURCH, DARIUS RUCKER and JAKE OWEN + many more and surprises to come!

See line up here: https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/lineup/. A special thank you to OUR FANS, sponsors, partners and Myrtle Beach officials for supporting us during this crazy time.

