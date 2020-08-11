Cooper wins key ruling in COVID-19 legal fight with Forest

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has won another legal victory defending his COVID-19 executive orders, this time involving a lawsuit filed by Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

A judge on Tuesday refused to block temporarily his orders limiting business activities and mass gatherings and mandating face coverings.

Forest sued Cooper last month, saying the orders were unlawful because he failed to first get support from the Council of State.

Cooper’s attorneys argued that Cooper used part of emergency management law that let him act unilaterally when local governments are unable to respond effectively.

Cooper and Forest are running for governor in November.