UNCW prepares to welcome back students during pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — College campus’ across the country will be packed in the coming weeks and specifically at UNCW. Seahawks students will begin to move in on Thursday as they prepare to open up the 2020-2021 school year next week.

The UNCW administration says they can’t wait to see the students back in Wilmington after they were forced out of classrooms nearly five months ago.

“We’ve been planning this for months and how we were going to resume the fall semester,” Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Katrin Wesner-Harts said. “Now, we start move in tomorrow and then classes next Wednesday. We’re definitely excited to see everyone back.”

The university has implemented health and safety protocols all across campus. Each building has signs and stickers on the doors reminding students, faculty, and staff to wear masks at all times. Once in the building, UNCW has laid down guidance signs to encourage social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, there are more than 100 hand sanitizing station across campus. The school says it may not be the college experience everyone has been accustomed to.

“Students are recognizing that every routine will be different, campus will look and feel different,”Wesner-Harts said. “It doesn’t mean that we can’t have a successful semester, but it’s going to look different, we’re all going to have to play our part.”

If you’re interested in more information on the move in process for UNCW this week you can visit their website.