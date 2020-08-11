Man on vacation wins $750,000 lottery prize in Brunswick County

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — While on vacation from Brooklyn, New York, Yong Chen scored a $750,000 Jumbo Bucks top prize.

Chen purchased his lucky $10 ticket from Harris Teeter on Olde Regent Way in Leland.

- Advertisement -

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he’ll take home $530,628.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.