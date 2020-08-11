Market Street apartment complex headed for public hearing, city council

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A proposed 192-unit apartment complex off Market Street has been approved by the Wilmington Planning Commission and is now headed for another public hearing.

The 10.48 acre property is near Market Street and Wetsig Road behind several businesses such as O’Reilly Auto Parts and Pawn USA. It includes a five acre wetland swamp which the developer plans to keep by constructing taller buildings on less surface area.

Some concerns from the community include the height of the buildings, traffic congestion, and storm water.

The Subdivision Review Board will hold a public hearing next Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

It is not yet known when the plan will go before city council.

Click here to view the planning commission discussion and vote.

Click here to view the rezoning case summary.

Click here to view the proposal for the subdivision review board.