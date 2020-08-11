NC egg supplier faces price gouging lawsuit in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s attorney general has filed a second lawsuit against an egg supplier for alleged price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Merchants Distributors more than doubled egg prices for grocery shoppers in nine West Virginia counties.

- Advertisement -

The suit accuses the company of violating the state’s consumer protection act. It seeks restitution for consumers, civil penalties for violations of a price gouging statute and an injunction to prevent such conduct.

Morrisey filed a similar lawsuit last month against egg supplier Green Valley Poultry Farms owner Dutt & Wagner of Virginia.