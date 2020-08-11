NC lawmakers want Cooper to seek Trump’s extended benefits

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders want Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to get on board with extending unemployment benefits that President Donald Trump offered in an executive order.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger told Cooper on Tuesday that the General Assembly plans to approve matching state dollars to receive the partially extended benefits when it reconvenes in September.

- Advertisement -

They want him to submit an application for the money.

The actions could result in at least another $300 per week for workers.

Cooper’s office has been cool to the idea of using federal disaster funds to pay for the benefits.