Riverfest cancelled, will resume in 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Riverfest, the annual fall festival that takes place every October in downtown Wilmington, has been cancelled.

The Riverfest Board said with Phase 2 extended and not set to expire until September 11, this does not allow for the board to effectively manage, prepare and put on a great festival for Wilmington.

“Although discussions have been complex and difficult, we have ultimately decided that it is in the best interest of the community, and Riverfest that we cancel the 2020 Riverfest this year due to Covid-19,” Riverfest President Roderick Bell wrote on Facebook. “Public safety is our number one priority, and with some discussion with city officials and law enforcement, this is the best course of action.”

Riverfest will return October 1-3, 2021.