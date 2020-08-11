Woman renews license online, gets new ID with picture of empty chair

HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WKRN) — A trip to the DMV is usually a tedious process, but a woman in Tennessee is laughing about her most recent experience.

A picture is worth a thousand words, but this one might be worth millions.

- Advertisement -

“I was with my Mom and we were going to eat lunch and I said, ‘you need to see this, this isn’t right,’” Jade Dodd said.

She was stunned after recently renewing her license online. When she received her new ID in the mail, there wasn’t a photo of her on it. Instead, it was an empty chair.

“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like hey, I need my license fixed,” Dodd said. “Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘oh, I need my manager for this.’”

Related Article: North Carolina mild winter means ticks are active

Dodd said her coworkers are getting a kick out of it.

“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone. I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning’ and I was like thanks,” said Dodd.

He’s not the only one telling jokes. Dodd posted about the mistake on her Facebook page and as of Monday afternoon, there were more than 17,000 shares.

Read more here.