Baby born on flight in Alaska is named Sky by his mother

ANCHORAGE, AK (AP) — The mother of a baby born on an airplane that was taking her to a hospital in Anchorage has named her son Sky to reflect his unique birth.

KTUU-TV reports that Chrystal Hicks gave birth to Sky Airon Hicks on Aug. 5 around 1 a.m. after boarding a plane from the small community of Glennallen to be flown to a hospital. She was 35 weeks pregnant.

Hicks and her son made it safely to the hospital.

Sky was placed on a breathing machine when he arrived since he was born a month premature.

The baby is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week.