Carolina Country Music Fest canceled for 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — One of the biggest tourist draws to South Carolina’s Atlantic coast is the latest to succumb to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach has been postponed until 2021 amid concerns about COVID-19.

News outlets report it is now scheduled for June 10-13, with the current lineup still on tap to perform. Headliners include Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Eric Church and Jake Owens.

The event was originally scheduled for June of this year and had been postponed to Sept. 17 amid coronavirus concerns.