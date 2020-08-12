Eastern NC boy tie dyes face masks for good cause

GOLDSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The coronavirus pandemic has created a young entrepreneur right here in North Carolina.

9-year-old Eli Wilson, of Goldsboro, got a 50 pack of white face masks to decorate as a summer project, which he decided to tie dye.

Now, it is a business called Tie Dye by Eli.

He is dyslexic and wants everyone with learning differences to know that “everyone is good at something.”

He is also giving most of his proceeds to charity and to date has donated more than $1,000 to charities including the North Carolina Zoo, Literacy Connections of Wayne County, and the United Way.

People interested in ordering masks can join his Facebook group or email tiedyebyeli@gmail.com.