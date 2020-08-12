Former band teacher charged with sex crimes requests venue change for trial

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former Middle School Teacher Peter Frank is accused of child sex crimes in New Hanover County. A request has been made to change the venue for his trial.

According to Laura Brewer with the State Attorney General’s Office, a judge has taken under advisement that motion for a change of venue, but no decision has been made yet.

Frank was arrested in January and charged with a dozen counts of sex crimes.

He is a former band teacher at Roland Grise Middle School in Wilmington.