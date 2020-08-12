Hilarie Burton Morgan helps produce film sequel about Wilmington 1898 Massacre

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former One Tree Hill Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan is set to help produce a documentary sequel about the Wilmington 1898 Massacre.

According to Speller Street Films Director Christopher Everett, Morgan will executive produce Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II.

This will be a sequel to the award-winning documentary Wilmington on Fire, which chronicles the nation’s only coup d’état, the Wilmington of 1898.

Wilmington on Fire is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, Vimeo On Demand, and KweliTV.

“I’d been a summer tourist in Wilmington, North Carolina for much of my childhood, and as a young adult I filmed six years of One Tree Hill in the community,” Hilarie Burton Morgan said. “I owned a home in the Historic district, and thought myself to be educated on the many chapters of the Cape Fear district. Wilmington on Fire showed me how little I actually knew, and opened my eyes to the heartbreaking history of oppression that spawned from the 1898 Massacre. Christopher Everett has done the state of North Carolina a great service by uncovering long buried truths and exposing them. I’m committed to helping him as he continues to do this important work.”

According to Everett, Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II will focus on Wilmington in the present day and will document the community’s fight for justice and equality in a city that is still affected by the coup d’état that took place over 120 years ago.

The film is currently in production with a tentative release date of November 2021.

“Hilarie has been a huge supporter of Wilmington on Fire and the upcoming sequel Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II,” Everett said. “We both share the same passion and commitment to helping shed light on Wilmington’s past and present and I’m excited to have her on board for this next installment of Wilmington on Fire.”

Speller Street Films recently launched a 30 day crowdfunding campaign on Seed&Spark to raise $30,000 to finish principal photography. The crowdfunding campaign ends on August 26.

Visit here to learn more about Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II and to become a backer.