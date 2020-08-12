Homeless families face new challenge as school districts turn to virtual learning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — There’s no doubt the new school year is going to be stressful for parents and students, especially for those returning to class only online.
But thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg students will face those challenges in the midst of another crisis, being homeless.
If you watch Suzanne Myers with her children, it’s clear to see they’re her whole world.
Myers fought back tears as she shared her struggle with Eyewitness News anchor Allison Latos. Job loss and money troubles forced her family onto the streets.
Last month, she turned to the Salvation Army women’s shelter for help.
Now, Myers faces a new worry of how her 6-year-old son, Giovanni, will receive an education when CMS students return to learning online only.
“We’re already behind,” Myers said. “Me and my family and all the families that are in the shelters are already working from the bottom. So we’re already behind.”