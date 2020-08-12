Leland Middle School employee tests positive for COVID-19

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — An employee at Leland Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from Brunswick County Schools, the employee is at home quarantining.

Two employees who were less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of the employee who tested positive are self isolating at home as a precaution.

The school district said deep cleaning procedures have taken place at LMS along with the daily disinfecting procedures.

Social distancing, face coverings, and hand washing are all critical in keeping the impact of any positive case as small as possible.

“We can not emphasize those three things enough to all staff, students, and parents as we enter the 2020-21 school year. “Know Your Ws”, as state health officials continue to say. Wear, Wait, Wash,” said Brunswick County Schools Spokesman Daniel Seamans.

The county health department handles the contact tracing side of it to determine who needs to self isolate as a precaution.

The district can not release any additional information on employees due to privacy laws.