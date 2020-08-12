New N.C. campaign spending rule ends practice Berger used

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators can no longer spend campaign committee dollars toward buying or renting homes or condos that they or family members own.

It’s a practice that state Senate leader Phil Berger used for years. An administrative rule from the State Board of Elections that took effect this month bars such transactions.

- Advertisement -

The changes come months after a retired campaign reform group leader first filed a complaint questioning Berger’s real estate activity.

Berger’s campaign had received the OK from a previous elections board director to use campaign dollars for housing. The former campaign reform activist also filed an ethics complaint against Berger on Tuesday.