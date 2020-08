WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You can add the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach to the list of events canceled over coronavirus.

The event’s website says that due to the current health crisis and in consideration for all participants and spectators this year’s flotilla will not be held.

It usually is a weekend long event with a tree lighting ceremony, festival in the park, a visit from santa, and the holiday water parade.