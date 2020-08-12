Officials: Inmate stabs 2 officers in North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say two correctional officers in North Carolina were stabbed by an inmate when they attempted to remove him from his cell.

News outlets report the incident happened Tuesday evening at Central Prison in Raleigh.

- Advertisement -

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says one of the injured officers was transported to a hospital for stab wounds on his legs. The other officer has been receiving treatment for injuries at the prison.

Authorities say the inmate used a “homemade weapon” to stab the officers. Raleigh police and state prison officials are investigating the incident.