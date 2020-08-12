Pender County Board of Elections announces One Stop early voting locations

BURGAW (PRESS RELEASE) – There will be five One Stop early voting stations in Pender County, the Pender County Board of Elections announced today.
“One Stop means a resident may register and vote in the same visit,” said Susan Williams, Pender County Board of Elections director.
The five locations are:
- Cooperative Extension Auditorium
801 S. Walker St., Burgaw, 28425
- Cape Fear Community College
621 NC Hwy 210 East (Surf City, with a Hampstead 28443 mailing address)
- Pender County Annex
15060 US Hwy 17, Hampstead, 28443
- Long Creek Vol. Fire Department
227 Scott Road, Rocky Point, 28457
- Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department
19170 US Hwy 421, Willard, 28478
Williams noted that One Stop registration and voting will not take place in the Pender County Board of Elections this year. In lieu of use of the board office, the county is offering a socially distanced location of the Pender County Cooperative Extension Auditorium.
Early voting at these locations begin Oct. 15 through Oct. 31. The One Stop hours are as follows:
- Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 18, 1 – 6 p.m.
- Monday. Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday Oct. 25, 1 – 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31, the last day of One Stop early registration and voting, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
“Voters who requested an absentee ballot by mail may complete their ballot, seal it in the provided return envelope, sign and have witness sign as required,” said Williams. “The voter may mail the ballot, return it in person to the office, or take the sealed ballot to any Early Voting Site. Absentee-by-mail ballots may not be returned to any voting site on Election Day.
For more information regarding voter registration and early voting, call the Pender County Board of Elections at 910-259-1220.