Pender County Board of Elections announces One Stop early voting locations

BURGAW (PRESS RELEASE) – There will be five One Stop early voting stations in Pender County, the Pender County Board of Elections announced today.

“One Stop means a resident may register and vote in the same visit,” said Susan Williams, Pender County Board of Elections director.

The five locations are:

Cooperative Extension Auditorium

801 S. Walker St., Burgaw, 28425

Cape Fear Community College

621 NC Hwy 210 East (Surf City, with a Hampstead 28443 mailing address)

Pender County Annex

15060 US Hwy 17, Hampstead, 28443

Long Creek Vol. Fire Department

227 Scott Road, Rocky Point, 28457

Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department

19170 US Hwy 421, Willard, 28478

Williams noted that One Stop registration and voting will not take place in the Pender County Board of Elections this year. In lieu of use of the board office, the county is offering a socially distanced location of the Pender County Cooperative Extension Auditorium.

Early voting at these locations begin Oct. 15 through Oct. 31. The One Stop hours are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18, 1 – 6 p.m.

Monday. Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 25, 1 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, the last day of One Stop early registration and voting, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Voters who requested an absentee ballot by mail may complete their ballot, seal it in the provided return envelope, sign and have witness sign as required,” said Williams. “The voter may mail the ballot, return it in person to the office, or take the sealed ballot to any Early Voting Site. Absentee-by-mail ballots may not be returned to any voting site on Election Day.

For more information regarding voter registration and early voting, call the Pender County Board of Elections at 910-259-1220.