(WWAY) — Is it too early to enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte? Dunkin’ says no.

The coffee chain giant announced on Wednesday it is making its Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and espresso, spiced drinks, and bakery treats available earlier than ever before.

- Advertisement -

Starting August 19, the Pumpkin Spice Latte and fall menu will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Some items of the fall menu include apple cider and pumpkin donuts and a maple surgar bacon breakfast sandwich.