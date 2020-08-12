Salvation Army of the Cape Fear hands out food to those in need

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear handed out over a hundred boxes of food and produce on Wednesday to families in need.

Residents were able to drive or walk up to the Salvation Army on second street in Wilmington to pick up the donated foot. The boxes included both fresh produce and canned goods.

The Salvation Army says it considers this the least it can do for the community after months of hardships from covid-19 and now from Hurricane Isaias. One case manager adds that this is one way the Salvation Army is a helping hand.

“Well, we try to bridge that gap between the community and try to reach out to our people in need,”said social case work manager Gwendolyn Williams. “So, we want to be that place that they can come and say aye I can get some help. We want to be that helping hand and reach out.”

The Salvation Army will holding another food box giving next Wednesday starting at 11:00 a.m. In Pender County, you can pick up a box at the family store beginning at 1:00 p.m. If you are interested in getting involved with the local Salvation Army chapter you can visit their website.