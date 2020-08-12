Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured after ‘ambush’ on SC deputies

ANDERSON, SC (AP) — A shooting in a small South Carolina city involving sheriff’s deputies has left a man dead and a woman injured.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride says the deputies were caught in an “ambush situation” Tuesday night when fired upon from a hill next to a Lowe’s parking lot in Anderson.
- Advertisement -
The deputies returned fire and struck two people.
McBride says the deputies were searching for two people who ran out of a car after an attempted traffic stop and pursuit.
A police dog was also killed.
The state’s investigative law enforcement agency is investigating.
At least two of the deputies are on paid administrative leave.