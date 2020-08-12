Wrightsville Beach to consider a ‘more enforceable’ noise ordinance

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman wants to hear from you about noise and public disturbances.

A discussion will be held at the Board’s regular meeting Thursday at Town Hall. According to the agenda, staff members were asked to present a noise ordinance that may be more enforceable than the current law.

The current ordinance allows noise levels for commercial districts to be up to 75 dB from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The same applies on Friday and Saturday until midnight. According to the CDC, that’s about the amount of noise a vacuum cleaner makes at close range.

In residential areas, it is limited to 65 dB in that time frame, about the noise level of a normal conversation. The sound limits are 5 to 10 decibels lower for the other hours in the day in these three areas.

If you’re are interested in taking part in the public comment portion of the meeting, Wrightsville Beach says to sign up at Town Hall by 5:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. Each speaker is asked to limit comments to 3-5 minutes.