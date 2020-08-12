YMCA offers extended learning program this fall

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For those of you with a job and a child attending school online, we have good news.

The YMCA is offering an extended learning program in New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick county. There, students can play, interact with other kids, and receive help with their virtual school assignments all while socially distancing and abiding by state and local regulations.

“Our Extended Learning Program provides a space that is not only conducive for students to participate in their virtual learning, but also gives kids the traditional Y experience of staying active, playing games, and engaging with friends in a safe and supportive environment,” says Corey Maarschalk, the YMCA’s Youth Services Director.

Sarah Gibbs, the financial development and marketing manager at YMCA Southeast NC says having an option like this is more important than ever before.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback and a lot of great stories from parents who’ve really appreciated the Y’s being able to provide childcare services for them so they can continue to work,” says Gibbs. “But also, parents have really trusted us to do a good job in providing safe care for their kids.”

Gibbs says anytime a room is used, be it pool, classroom, or playground, someone thoroughly cleans it using traditional cleaning products and a disinfectant fogging machine before anyone uses it again.

If you are interested in enrolling your child but are financially unable to due to the Coronavirus, financial assistance is available on the YMCA’s website.