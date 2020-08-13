Filling a need, local organizations offer up educational based child care

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Starting next week, students all across the State of North Carolina will be back to learning. School may be back in session, but most of that learning will happen remotely. So, local organizations in New Hanover County are doing what they can to provide a safe learning environment.

The area’s decision to go with remote learning has left families across the Cape Fear looking for answers when it comes to child care. Organizations like the Brigade Boys and Girls Club have answered the call.

“Our first concern of course was for the children that we serve, what were they going to do during the day,”says Brigade Boys and Girls Club CEO Angie Hill. “They need that support and the space that they can have for really fulfilling their their academic needs. So, we went in saying how can we do this and that’s how the decision came about for us to offer full day programming.”​

Brigade will open their doors to nearly 180 children starting on August 24th for the all day enrichment programs, but the community support doesn’t stop there in the Cape Fear.

Earlier this week the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.3 million allocation of CARES Act funding to provide financial relief to families in need of child care for school aged children. The organizations say it’s taken a collective effort to get this far and that will continue to be the case.

“For us to collectively come together and decide how are we going to support the children was great,”said Hill. “So, we’re excited that were able to provide a piece of that, but realizing it really takes all of us in order to be successful.”

Traditional schools in New Hanover County will begin on Monday. If you’re interested in the county’s child care financial relief you can visit their website for more information.