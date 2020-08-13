Forest abandons lawsuit challenging Cooper executive orders

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has ended his lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Republican had argued Cooper unlawfully issued executive orders limiting mass gatherings and business operations during the coronavirus pandemic without the necessary approval from the Council of State.

- Advertisement -

The two are competing in this year’s gubernatorial election.

The 10-member council includes both of them, Attorney General Josh Stein and other statewide elected officials.

A court ruled in Cooper’s favor on Tuesday by saying the governor had sufficient emergency authority to act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.