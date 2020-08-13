Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour ‘moving on’ after fined by NHL

TORONTO (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour is keeping his mouth shut rather than risk another $25,000 fine from the NHL for criticizing officials.

Brind’Amour provided a four-word answer, saying “Fortunately, nope. Moving on,” upon being asked whether he had anything more to add a day after calling the league “a joke.”

Brind’Amour was upset in criticizing how officials dealt with the Hurricanes challenge of a Bruins goal scored in Boston’s 4-3 win in double overtime in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

In fining Brind’Amour for his comments, the NHL issued the coach a conditional $25,000 fine for any similar comments he might make over the next calendar year.